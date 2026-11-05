📢 New JAG-K student officers installed at Newton schools

📢 JAG-K students celebrate new officers at NHS and CMS

Last week, students in the Jobs for America's Graduates – Kansas (JAG-K) programs held their annual initiation and installation ceremony at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church.

Families were invited to watch as students received certificates, and Senator Stephen Owens served as the keynote speaker.

Newly installed officers include:

Newton High School JAG-K Black

President: Shay Huddleston

Vice President: Aliyah Cruz-Miguel

Secretary: Aiden Voran

Parliamentarian: Marcos Duran

Newton High School JAG-K Gold

President: Kelly Shanahan

Vice President: Brooklyn Sanchez

Secretary: Jewlius Shadden

Parliamentarian: Trey Johnson

Chisholm Middle School JAG-K