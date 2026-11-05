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📢 New JAG-K student officers installed at Newton schools

4 days ago
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📢 JAG-K students celebrate new officers at NHS and CMS

Last week, students in the Jobs for America's Graduates – Kansas (JAG-K) programs held their annual initiation and installation ceremony at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church.

Families were invited to watch as students received certificates, and Senator Stephen Owens served as the keynote speaker.

Newly installed officers include:

Newton High School JAG-K Black

  • President: Shay Huddleston
  • Vice President: Aliyah Cruz-Miguel
  • Secretary: Aiden Voran
  • Parliamentarian: Marcos Duran

Newton High School JAG-K Gold

  • President: Kelly Shanahan
  • Vice President: Brooklyn Sanchez
  • Secretary: Jewlius Shadden
  • Parliamentarian: Trey Johnson

Chisholm Middle School JAG-K

  • President: Jayda Ray
  • Vice President: Risa Hulett
  • Secretary: Sofia Huynh
  • Historian: Kaitlyn Pease
  • Parliamentarian: Olivia Gaede

More Info: JAG-K holds initiation and installation ceremony |...

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