🏥 Newton, KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Roles Hiring Now

Newton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new part-time roles that can fit around school, family, or another job. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS) Location: Newton, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, annual raises, and quarterly bonuses)

Work 1:1 with children with autism using ABA strategies under a BCBA’s guidance. This is entry-level friendly with free 40-hour RBT training, flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement (if applicable), and access to medical, dental, vision at 30+ hours/week plus 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS) Location: Newton, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, scheduled annual raises, and quarterly bonuses)

For those with an active RBT certification, this role lets you work in homes, schools, or the community with kids using ABA treatment plans. You get flexible hours, paid travel/mileage (if applicable), university partnerships to grow toward BCBA, plus medical, dental, vision for full-time and 401(k) with match.

Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Newton Presbyterian Manor

– Newton Presbyterian Manor Location: Newton, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $17.00/hour plus shift & weekend differential; additional pay based on experience

Serve residents in a senior living community as a Certified Nursing Assistant, providing daily care based on each person’s care plan. This faith-based, not-for-profit employer offers health, dental, vision, 403(b) retirement, loan payment and scholarship programs, CEUs, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.