🏭 Newton, KS Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Newton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on production or leading a lab team. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills Location: Newton, KS (300 E Broadway St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour + shift differential + 5% target annual bonus

Run packing and palletizing equipment at a major flour mill, help manage inventory, and load/unload trucks and railcars. This role offers 12-hour shifts (8 AM–8 PM or 8 PM–8 AM, including some weekends/holidays), overtime potential, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Park Aerospace Corporation

Location: Newton, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the lab for an aerospace manufacturer, overseeing chemical, mechanical, thermal, and electrical testing to high standards like AS9100 and NADCAP. Great fit if you have 5–7+ years in a manufacturing or testing lab and want to manage people, improve processes, and work closely with quality and production teams.

Employer: Custom Enterprises

Location: Newton, KS

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour + shift differentials

Set up and run press brake machines to bend and form sheet metal, with chances to help on CNC, welding, and other fab work. Weekend shift is Fri–Sun, 6:00 AM–6:30 PM (36 hours paid as 40), and 2nd shift is Mon–Thu, 4:30 PM–3:00 AM with a $2/hour differential, both training on 1st shift first.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Newton shops tend to move fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.