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🏥 Newton, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN Openings
Newton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for nurses who like variety and strong pay. If you’re an RN or LPN, there are a couple of solid options worth a quick look.
Weekend Package Nurse (RN or LPN)
- Employer: WesleyLife – Park Centre
- Location: Newton, IA
- Type: Full-time, weekend package (Day shift 6:00a–6:30p F/S/S)
- Pay: Starting rate based on experience + shift differentials
Work three 12-hour day shifts on the weekend and be part of a purpose-driven senior living community. You’ll provide direct nursing care, do assessments, manage meds and treatments, and help shape care plans for residents in a holistic, wellness-focused setting. Benefits include health, vision, dental, 401(k), and weekend incentives.
Travel Registered Nurse, Emergency Department (FirstChoice)
- Employer: MercyOne / Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne Newton Medical Center, Newton, IA
- Type: Part-time, travel assignment (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 3x12 day shifts
- Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,484
Travel ED RN role with premium pay and flexible scheduling through Trinity Health’s FirstChoice program. You’ll float as needed, bring at least 2 years of recent ED (or specialty) experience, and keep credentials like BLS, ACLS, PALS current. Perks include DailyPay, license/cert reimbursement per assignment, 403(b) eligibility, and the chance to work in different practice settings while staying tied to one system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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