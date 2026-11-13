Newton’s food scene is busy in schools, senior living, and local restaurants, so there are steady options if you like serving or cooking for others.

Here are several food service and hospitality roles hiring now in Newton, IA.

Employer: Newton Community School District

Newton Community School District Location: Berg Middle School, Newton, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.78 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 AM – 2:00 PM (6.5 hours/day)

Start Date: November 2026

Benefits: Free single coverage Health, Dental, Life Insurance

School-day hours, no nights or weekends, plus solid benefits at no cost to you. Great if you want steady daytime work that lines up with the school calendar.

Employer: WesleyLife – Park Centre

WesleyLife – Park Centre Location: Newton, IA

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (see posting for details)

Likely (see posting for details) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Healthcare, vision, dental, 401(k), Daily Pay, wellness perks, tuition and scholarship support

Serve meals and drinks to residents in a senior living community, keeping the dining room clean and friendly. Good fit if you like steady customers, a team setting, and strong benefits.

Employer: WesleyLife – Park Centre

WesleyLife – Park Centre Location: Newton, IA

Type: Part-time (weekends only)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Weekends; restaurants close at 8:00 PM (no late nights)

Weekends; restaurants close at (no late nights) Benefits: Healthcare, vision, dental, 401(k), Daily Pay, tuition and scholarship support, wellness membership

Cook with a culinary-focused team, follow food safety standards, and build your skills without late-night shifts. Perfect if you want extra weekend income and a professional kitchen environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.