📅 Holiday Small Business Market & food trucks at Flower Court

📅 Holiday shopping & food trucks at The Flower Court

Get a jump on Christmas gifts at The Flower Court's Holiday Small Business Market on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Head to The Flower Court Garden Center & Florist, 1110 E 10th St N, Newton, IA 50208 to browse local vendors for holiday gifts and more.

There will also be food trucks on site, serving dinner you can enjoy inside the greenhouse, surrounded by poinsettias.

If you’re looking for unique gifts and a cozy place to shop and eat, this is a nice local option to add to your calendar.