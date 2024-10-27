PCM volleyball dominates Clarke, eliminated by No. 1 Mount Vernon

MONROE — Five players put down at least three kills, four posted at least five digs and the PCM volleyball team served up 15 aces during a 25-7, 25-7, 25-8 home win over Clarke in Class 3A Region 1 action on Tuesday.

The Mustangs advanced in the postseason thanks to a kill efficiency of .247. They also missed only five serves.

PCM’s next match will be against 3A No. 1 Mount Vernon. Clarke retired at 9-21.

The other Mustangs advanced after sweeping West Marshall in their quarterfinal matchup.

Tori Lindsay led PCM (16-11) with 19 assists, four kills, nine digs and four aces.

Libby Winters registered six kills, two blocks, eight digs and five aces, Rebecca De Vries had seven kills, two blocks and five digs and Addison Steenhoek contributed 14 digs, three assists and three aces.

Addyson Pederson put down four kills, Peyton Lathrum tallied three kills and two digs, Addi Hudnut chipped in two digs and three aces and Lillian Humpal finished with two digs.

The Mustangs were 66-of-71 in serves with 25 aces. Lindsay finished 20-of-21 from behind the service line, while Winters was 16-of-16, Steenhoek served 14-of-15 and Hudnut ended up 10-of-11.

Lindsay’s kill efficiency was .800, Winters posted a kill efficiency of .500 and De Vries finished at .350.

The 16 wins for PCM are the second most since 2008. The Mustangs won 18 matches last season but had a better winning percentage this fall.

Mount Vernon 3, PCM 0

MOUNT VERNON — The Mustangs battled, but top-ranked Mount Vernon ended their season following a 25-14, 25-15, 25-14 loss on Thursday.

Mount Vernon finished with a 48-22 advantage in kills and a 7-1 surplus in aces.

Winters finished with seven kills and two digs, De Vries had five kills and three digs and Lindsay tallied 17 assists, two kills and two digs to lead PCM.

Steenhoek finished with nine digs and two kills, Pederson contributed three kills and two blocks and Humpal collected three assists and two kills.

The visiting Mustangs were 38-of-44 in serves with Stella Stravers going 6-of-6. Steenhoek was 7-of-8 and De Vries served 6-of-7.

Steenhoek posted a school-record 719 digs in her career. De Vries capped her career with 394 kills and Lindsay goes into her final season with 134 aces.

Mount Vernon (41-4) was led by Chloe Meester’s 12 kills, seven digs and three aces.

Sydney Maue added 13 kills and three blocks and Sydney Huber delivered 40 assists. The host Mustangs had a .558 kill efficiency, while PCM’s kill efficiency was .125.

Mount Vernon advances to play Nevada at 7 p.m. on Monday in Mount Vernon.

The Mustangs’ four losses came against 2A No. 4 Dike-New Hartford, 5A No. 1 Pleasant Valley and two schools from Omaha, Nebraska.