Newton woman faces felonies after making threats over owed money

Newton Police Department charged a 40-year-old Newton woman with extortion, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon after she allegedly threatened a victim at gunpoint over a debt, which she and her boyfriend later remarked was funny.

According to police reports, Lisa Dickerson waited in a truck for the victim to exit World To Go with their sibling and father on Oct 12. When the three entered their vehicle, she approached the passenger side door. The victim alleged Dickerson, while pointing a gun, said they owed money and needed to pay.

When questioned by police, the victim said the gun appeared silver in color and had a brown handle. The description matched that of the other two victims. Police observed the video footage and corroborated the victim’s story. Although footage is blurry, police could tell Dickerson had something in her hands.

Officers located Dickerson at her address where the vehicle she exited at the gas station was located. When questioned by police, she denied anything about it. But when officers asked if there was a firearm involved, she replied that it was fake. When pressed further, she said it was a water gun and thought it was funny.

Dickerson said the water gun was black in color. But she said she ditched the gun before police arrived. Dickerson said the victim “owed him money” and pointed to her boyfriend. The boyfriend said the victim “owes me $200, and it was funny.” Police have since charged Dickerson with five crimes.

Extortion is a Class D felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500. Intimidation with a dangerous weapon is a Class C felony and is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. An aggravated misdemeanor is punishable by up to two years in prison and fines up to $8,540.