Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Donald Trump Takes Lead in National Polling Average vs Harris for First Time

    By Ewan Palmer,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Trump vs HarrisTrump'S popularityDonald TrumpPresidential electionElectoral College forecastHarris widens lead over Trump

    Comments / 41

    Add a Comment
    Tim Helsley Sr.
    5h ago
    It won’t even be close! To Big To Rig!! Trump 24!
    Shaun Undem
    13h ago
    He’s been ahead. They can no longer hide it.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump targets deep-blue state Reagan last flipped in his ‘84 landslide and more top headlines
    Fox News2 days ago
    Majority of veterans polled support re-election of Donald Trump: 'We want Trump back'
    Fox News6 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Trump hammers Harris on Biden's 'garbage' comment
    NBC News9 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Trump has 54% chance of winning presidency: DDHQ | NewsNation Live
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Trump takes 1-point lead over Harris in Pennsylvania survey
    The Hill9 hours ago
    Puerto Ricans in must-win Pennsylvania say Trump rally joke won’t be forgotten
    BBC2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Trump weighs in on Biden controversy over 'garbage' comment
    NBC News5 hours ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Vance roasts Walz over video game gaffe, needling former coach on football IQ
    Fox News1 day ago
    He entered WWII at 18. He came back with a story of faith and fortitude
    The Valley Times1 day ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Senator Ted Cruz: My Opponent Is Lying About His Radical Record Of Supporting Open Borders
    Fox News1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Many Republicans take a tough line on China despite their own business ties to Beijing
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos wants more conservative opinion writers at paper: Report
    Fox News2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    No-excuse early voting begins tomorrow, after surge of in-person absentee votes to date
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy