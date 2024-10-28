Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    CBP Seizes 14,000 Pounds of Banned Fruit

    By Billal Rahman,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    U.S. Department of agricultureUs customsCbp seizuresLaw enforcementU.S. CustomsBorder security

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Both Vance and Walz will host Tucson events this week
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia12 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Why Do Cats Follow You Into the Bathroom? Unveiling Their Secret Reasons
    Vision Pet Care3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    130 abandoned chihuahuas are finding homes
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    AC Transit Expands Automated Camera Enforcement to Bus Stops
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post28 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy