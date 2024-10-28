Newsweek
Seven Shocking Remarks Made at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden Rally
By Khaleda Rahman,2 days ago
By Khaleda Rahman,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchMadison Square Garden rallyTrump'S controversial remarksTrump'S racist remarksMadison Square GardenTrump'S controversial commentsTrump'S rally
Comments / 35
Add a Comment
Chyrel Dibble
1d ago
American Warrior
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com1 day ago
Raw Story3 days ago
‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
Mediaite9 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
Harris ripped by Trump campaign after Beyoncé doesn't perform at packed rally: 'They lied to build a crowd'
Fox News3 days ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
The Independent5 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
the-independent.com6 days ago
Next Impulse Sports5 days ago
Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
Latin Times4 days ago
CNN’s Abby Phillip Ejects Guest Mid-Show Over Ugly Comment Directed at Mehdi Hasan: ‘That Is Not Going to Happen Here’
Mediaite1 day ago
Snopes7 days ago
Raw Story3 days ago
Raw Story4 days ago
Raw Story7 days ago
Charlotte Observer4 days ago
HuffPost5 days ago
Thomas Smith5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
Latino community going 'head over heels' for Trump, Goya CEO claims: We're 'fed up with being exploited'
Fox Business4 days ago
Raw Story5 days ago
Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent: ‘I don’t think he killed them’
New York Post2 days ago
The Hill4 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.