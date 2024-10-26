Newsweek
Nearly Everyone Is Betting on Donald Trump to Win the Election
By James Bickerton,2 days ago
By James Bickerton,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchTrump chances of winningKamala Harris' chancesTrump'S reelection oddsDonald TrumpTrump'S presidential chances2024 election predictions
Comments / 157
Add a Comment
Mississippi Girl
8m ago
Rittsea
43m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raw Story3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
The Independent5 days ago
The Independent3 days ago
Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
TheDailyBeast3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
David Heitz18 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Vision Pet Care4 days ago
The New Republic2 days ago
Bill Maher and Megyn Kelly Throw Down After She Suggests Dems Will Be 2024 Election Deniers: ‘There’s No Evidence of That!’
Mediaite2 days ago
Jacksonville Today7 days ago
Thomas Smith1 day ago
Obama DHS Secretary Shocks Fox & Friends By Insisting It’s ‘Obvious’ Kamala Harris Would Be ‘Tougher On the Border’ Than Trump
Mediaite3 days ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
NewsNation2 days ago
Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
The HD Post11 days ago
The HD Post23 days ago
The HD Post4 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
Jacksonville Today18 days ago
newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
Dianna Carney13 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.