Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Nearly Everyone Is Betting on Donald Trump to Win the Election

    By James Bickerton,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Trump chances of winningKamala Harris' chancesTrump'S reelection oddsDonald TrumpTrump'S presidential chances2024 election predictions

    Comments / 157

    Add a Comment
    Mississippi Girl
    8m ago
    What has President Biden & Vice President Harris done the last 4 years to help YOU out? Seriously it's not a Smarta$$ remark!! I just would like to know & I'm talking about you as person cause I want a President that's going to help me out. George Bush Jr raised child tax credit and everyone that qualified got $500 extra for each child that was mailed out after tax season in August/ September of that year.
    Rittsea
    43m ago
    First time in 40 years that more Americans identity as Republican than Democrat. That’s very telling
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story3 days ago
    This candidate's path to 270 electoral votes looking more and more promising
    Fox News4 days ago
    Fact Check: Rumors Involving Harris That Are Circulating Ahead of Election Day
    Snopes3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent5 days ago
    Mel Gibson gives Kamala Harris a scathing assessment: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’
    The Independent3 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    7 Signs That Point to Trump Defeating Kamala Harris
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Customers at the McDonald's Trump visited applaud him for making ‘contact with the little guy’
    Fox News1 day ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    “Extreme Danger”: Harris Earns a Stunning Endorsement Over Trump
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Bill Maher and Megyn Kelly Throw Down After She Suggests Dems Will Be 2024 Election Deniers: ‘There’s No Evidence of That!’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Obama DHS Secretary Shocks Fox & Friends By Insisting It’s ‘Obvious’ Kamala Harris Would Be ‘Tougher On the Border’ Than Trump
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Musk resumes $1M giveaways to swing-state voters
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Small business grants up to $100,000 –  applications due soon
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Trump vows at Pennsylvania rally to slash energy costs, lift LNG pause and 'frack, frack, frack'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    In complaint, Ted Cruz says Democrats broke campaign finance laws to help Colin Allred
    newsfromthestates.com2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy