    • Newsweek

    Donald Trump Loses Ground in New York Ahead of Madison Square Garden Rally

    By Andrew Stanton,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 546
    Valia Kloeppel
    4h ago
    Live in NYC for 5 generations.Voting Trump to Save America
    looks like fun
    19h ago
    Thats because the people that posted this are Democrats and always want the worst for President Trump .. GO TRUMP TURN NY RED !!!!!!!
