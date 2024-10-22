Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Teenager Arrested After 5 Family Members Found Dead in Home

    By Shamim Chowdhury,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 741
    Add a Comment
    Lisa Harrison
    6h ago
    Someone already said itKid got his phone taken away or some kind of punishment And he retaliated This generation of kids is doomed which has our generation doomed….Sad
    Snickers
    16h ago
    This is sooo sad….Praying for the whole family and all those involved 🙏🙏🙏🕊️🕯️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent5 days ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post3 days ago
    High School Student & Her 21-Year-Old Boyfriend Reportedly Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Louisiana
    The Shade Room7 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Baby fatally shot by toddler inside car parked outside medical center
    CBS DFW1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Missing student was likely crushed, then incinerated after passing out in garbage while partying in tourist spot: cops
    New York Post2 days ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    KPLC TV1 day ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Grim Crime Scene Pictures Emerge Of Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea's Ramshackle Home Filled With Drugs and Garbage After Her Arrest for Child Neglect
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com6 days ago
    Woman raped and killed when passed out on park bench
    BBC5 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible8 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV5 days ago
    Two Illegal Immigrants Arrested For Murder In Upstate New York
    New Jersey 101.54 days ago
    She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
    CNN1 day ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent5 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Grandmother who beat 3-year-old to death, leaving dents 'the size of a child's head' in bathroom wall learns her fate
    Law & Crime7 days ago
    Florida Man Who Evacuated During Hurricane Milton Returns Home To Find An Alligator Moved Into His Pool
    BroBible7 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Four and eight-year-old siblings died of asphyxiation after their mother used a previously-owned leash to hang them from a beam inside their home; mother condemned
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Woman Takes In Foster Dog, Then Wakes Up 4 Days Later To Something Unusual In Her Bed
    pupvine.com8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy