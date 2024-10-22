Newsweek
Teenager Arrested After 5 Family Members Found Dead in Home
By Shamim Chowdhury,2 days ago
By Shamim Chowdhury,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 741
Add a Comment
Lisa Harrison
6h ago
Snickers
16h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent5 days ago
New York Post3 days ago
High School Student & Her 21-Year-Old Boyfriend Reportedly Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Louisiana
The Shade Room7 days ago
The Mirror US2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
Missing student was likely crushed, then incinerated after passing out in garbage while partying in tourist spot: cops
New York Post2 days ago
Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
KPLC TV1 day ago
Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
RadarOnline8 days ago
American Songwriter1 day ago
Grim Crime Scene Pictures Emerge Of Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea's Ramshackle Home Filled With Drugs and Garbage After Her Arrest for Child Neglect
RadarOnline2 days ago
leadstories.com6 days ago
BBC5 days ago
BroBible8 days ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post2 days ago
WRDW-TV5 days ago
New Jersey 101.54 days ago
She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
CNN1 day ago
43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
People2 days ago
Mediaite5 days ago
The Independent5 days ago
Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
breezyscroll.com4 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Grandmother who beat 3-year-old to death, leaving dents 'the size of a child's head' in bathroom wall learns her fate
Law & Crime7 days ago
Florida Man Who Evacuated During Hurricane Milton Returns Home To Find An Alligator Moved Into His Pool
BroBible7 days ago
The Mirror US6 days ago
Four and eight-year-old siblings died of asphyxiation after their mother used a previously-owned leash to hang them from a beam inside their home; mother condemned
thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.