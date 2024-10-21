Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Israel Says Airstrikes Reveal Hezbollah's $500M Stash Under Beirut Hospital

    By Gabe WhisnantJon Jackson,

    1 days ago

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday an underground bunker was found beneath a Beirut hospital following a night of airstrikes that targeted Hezbollah's financial network.

    During a press briefing, the chief military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said the bunker contained "at least $500 million in cash and gold."

    "The funds stored here could have been used to rebuild Lebanon, but instead they are used to rebuild Hezbollah," he said.

    The IDF said the bunker at Sahel General Hospital was constructed by Hezbollah's former leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israel last month, and is designed for long-term use.

    IDF aircraft continue to monitor the site. Hagari called on Lebanese citizens, the Lebanese government, and international organizations to prevent Hezbollah from storing money under hospitals. Israel will not bomb the hospital despite the stash hidden beneath it, Hagari said.

    The revelation is part of Israel's continued operations against Hezbollah's financial infrastructure, including strikes on around 30 sites associated with Hezbollah's financial arm, Al-Qard al-Hasan.

    Following the IDF's claims, the hospital's director, Fadi Alameh, told Reuters that the hospital had been evacuated and denied the allegations, calling on the Lebanese army to investigate the site.

    According to the Associated Press, Alameh told Al-Jadeed TV that the Sahel General Hospital is a private medical center that has underground rooms for surgery. He said the hospital has been in the area for 42 years and it is not linked to any political group.

    Earlier Monday, Israel announced plans to target the financial arm of the Lebanon-based militant group and strike "a large number of targets" in Beirut and beyond.

    Explosions were reported in the southern suburbs of Beirut shortly after the announcement, marking a significant intensification of hostilities.

    The Israeli military has confirmed that its strikes will focus on al-Qard al-Hasan, which funds operatives and arms purchases. A senior Israeli intelligence official, speaking anonymously, highlighted this as a major component of Israel's efforts to weaken Hezbollah's operations.

    Reuters reported that Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi told troops in Lebanon that overnight between Sunday and Monday, aircraft had struck around 30 sites belonging to Al-Qard al-Hasan.

    Hagari said that Iran funds Hezbollah by sending cash and gold to the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, though he did not provide any evidence.

    Hagari said in Monday's video statement: "Hezbollah's financial network is based on two main sources of income: money from the Iranian regime and money from the Lebanese people. Iran's Quds forces transfer money to Hezbollah from Iranian oil sold in Syria. Iran also sends suitcases of cash and gold by planes to the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, and then directly, it goes to Hezbollah."

    Israel's military has acknowledged the growing war with Hezbollah, which intensified after the Gaza conflict spilled into Lebanon last month.

    On October 7, 2023, Hamas led the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history, killing some 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 hostages. Nearly 100 people remain in captivity, less than 70 of whom are believed to be alive.

    Israel subsequently launched its military operation in Gaza, killing some 42,000 Palestinians so far, according to Gaza's health ministry. Local health officials don't differentiate between civilians and fighters but say many of those killed were women and children.

    Hezbollah started firing rockets and drones against Israel in solidarity with Hamas shortly after the October 7 attack. Israel subsequently began striking Lebanon, with over 2,400 people killed in the country so far since Israel launched its ground operation on October 1 this year.

    As the conflict intensifies, the U.S. is investigating reports that Israel is preparing for a military response to Iran's missile strike in early October.

    Update 10/21/24, 6:32 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with more information and background.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    IDF releases video showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fleeing into tunnel with family before Oct. 7 attack
    Fox News2 days ago
    Putin Furious Over Sinwar's Killing: Predicts Chaos in Gaza,Lebanon| ‘Humanitarian Catastrophe Soon’
    breakingone.com4 days ago
    Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel
    Reuters1 day ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Alabama mother arrested, son kicked off ship after they allegedly slapped older passenger on MSC cruise
    New York Post7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    A retired Florida cop moved to Thailand with his wife and their dog. He says his new life is cheaper, safer, and less stressful.
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Thousands of Farmers Could Unknowingly Face Federal Fines or Jail Time
    westernagnetwork.com5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA3 days ago
    New evidence unsealed of how Trump's Jan. 6, 2021 rally was funded
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy