Israel Says Airstrikes Reveal Hezbollah's $500M Stash Under Beirut Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday an underground bunker was found beneath a Beirut hospital following a night of airstrikes that targeted Hezbollah's financial network.

During a press briefing, the chief military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said the bunker contained "at least $500 million in cash and gold."

"The funds stored here could have been used to rebuild Lebanon, but instead they are used to rebuild Hezbollah," he said.

The IDF said the bunker at Sahel General Hospital was constructed by Hezbollah's former leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israel last month, and is designed for long-term use.

IDF aircraft continue to monitor the site. Hagari called on Lebanese citizens, the Lebanese government, and international organizations to prevent Hezbollah from storing money under hospitals. Israel will not bomb the hospital despite the stash hidden beneath it, Hagari said.

The revelation is part of Israel's continued operations against Hezbollah's financial infrastructure, including strikes on around 30 sites associated with Hezbollah's financial arm, Al-Qard al-Hasan.

Following the IDF's claims, the hospital's director, Fadi Alameh, told Reuters that the hospital had been evacuated and denied the allegations, calling on the Lebanese army to investigate the site.

According to the Associated Press, Alameh told Al-Jadeed TV that the Sahel General Hospital is a private medical center that has underground rooms for surgery. He said the hospital has been in the area for 42 years and it is not linked to any political group.

Earlier Monday, Israel announced plans to target the financial arm of the Lebanon-based militant group and strike "a large number of targets" in Beirut and beyond.

Explosions were reported in the southern suburbs of Beirut shortly after the announcement, marking a significant intensification of hostilities.

The Israeli military has confirmed that its strikes will focus on al-Qard al-Hasan, which funds operatives and arms purchases. A senior Israeli intelligence official, speaking anonymously, highlighted this as a major component of Israel's efforts to weaken Hezbollah's operations.

Reuters reported that Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi told troops in Lebanon that overnight between Sunday and Monday, aircraft had struck around 30 sites belonging to Al-Qard al-Hasan.

Hagari said that Iran funds Hezbollah by sending cash and gold to the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, though he did not provide any evidence.

Hagari said in Monday's video statement: "Hezbollah's financial network is based on two main sources of income: money from the Iranian regime and money from the Lebanese people. Iran's Quds forces transfer money to Hezbollah from Iranian oil sold in Syria. Iran also sends suitcases of cash and gold by planes to the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, and then directly, it goes to Hezbollah."

Israel's military has acknowledged the growing war with Hezbollah, which intensified after the Gaza conflict spilled into Lebanon last month.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas led the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history, killing some 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 hostages. Nearly 100 people remain in captivity, less than 70 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel subsequently launched its military operation in Gaza, killing some 42,000 Palestinians so far, according to Gaza's health ministry. Local health officials don't differentiate between civilians and fighters but say many of those killed were women and children.

Hezbollah started firing rockets and drones against Israel in solidarity with Hamas shortly after the October 7 attack. Israel subsequently began striking Lebanon, with over 2,400 people killed in the country so far since Israel launched its ground operation on October 1 this year.

As the conflict intensifies, the U.S. is investigating reports that Israel is preparing for a military response to Iran's missile strike in early October.

Update 10/21/24, 6:32 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with more information and background.