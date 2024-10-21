Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Susan Smith's Fight For Freedom: Update on Mom Who Killed Kids 30 Years Ago

    By Courtney McGinley,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Jessica Gonzales
    9h ago
    she smiling like nun hope they dnt let her out
    Jessica Gonzales
    9h ago
    I really dnt understand y they didn't give her the death penalty
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mom Who Hanged Kids, Then Claimed Son Was Suicidal, Is Sentenced for Murders
    TooFab2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter15 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Grim Crime Scene Pictures Emerge Of Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea's Ramshackle Home Filled With Drugs and Garbage After Her Arrest for Child Neglect
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Massive Manhunt Underway! Four Inmates on the Run After Escape from South Carolina Jail
    jackandkitty.com7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group21 hours ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'She froze to death': Mom dragged toddler into rainy woods in middle of winter and watched 7-year-old desperately try to save his sister
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Capitol Rioter Imprisoned for Assaulting Police Says She 'Regrets Ever Having Responded to Trump's Call'
    Latin Times4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy