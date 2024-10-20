Open in App
    Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris Despite Trailing in Electors: Nate Silver

    By Maya Mehrara,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 7
    Ralph Nunez
    1d ago
    Trump's never won the general popular vote (..and most certainly won't do it this election); the only chance in hell he has is to take the Electoral College, which is damn unlikely. Harris-Walz 2024
    Rhonda D
    1d ago
    ☘️ Trump ☘️
