    Donald Trump's Success With Black Voters Might be a Myth After All

    By Khaleda Rahman,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 5
    Alysia Adams
    1d ago
    Definitely a myth, my people won’t vote for Trump! Kamala campaigned in Georgia yesterday and 40% of Atlanta is black and when I say black people showed up and will show out in November, it was like The Million Man March , I’ve never seen anything like it in my life besides on paper, Kamala black people aren’t voting for you simply because of your skin color, black people aren’t power hungry and we hunger is integrity, dignity, and morality over everything, we know our history even though they’ve committed themselves to whitewashing it, but they can’t whitewash knowing what our ancestors went through and prevailed, and we will continue to push forward because WE appreciate every single one who paved the way for US! $! My ancestors built that White House and it’s only right Kamala is to lead us, Trump cannot have this black job 👸🏾🎉🎊💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🎤
    Isaac Stephens
    1d ago
    Total Myth!!!!
