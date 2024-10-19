Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Ukraine Publishes Video of North Korean Soldiers Preparing for Putin's War

    By Brendan Cole,

    2 days ago

    North Korean soldiers are training in a Russian military camp ahead of joining Vladimir Putin 's full-scale invasion, according to the Ukrainian government which has released a video that it says backs up its claims.

    Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security published footage that follows comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers are being trained to join the Russian army.

    A video posted by Ukrainian outlets on Friday purports to show North Korean personnel at the Sergeevsky training ground in Russia's Far Eastern Primorye region standing in line to get equipment.

    The video has not been independently verified and Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

    Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov alleged that the first group of 2,600 soldiers will be deployed to Russia's Kursk Oblast where Ukraine staged an incursion in August and that around 11,000 North Korean troops will be "ready to fight" in Ukraine by the start of next month.

    South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said on Friday that Pyongyang had sent 1,500 troops from Chongjin, Hamhung, and Musudan in North Korea to Vladivostok between October 8 and 13 and that a second batch would be sent soon.

    The NIS posted satellite imagery of a Russian ship near North Korea showing personnel gathered at Russian military facilities in Ussuryisk and Khabarovsk.

    The Washington D.C.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War said Ukrainian and Russian sources have substantiated intelligence reports and footage "appears consistent with reports of North Korean troop deployments to Russia but does not independently validate" the claims.

    Retired Australian Army Major General Mick Ryan said Pyongyang's alleged involvement poses the question of whether an additional belligerent should change U.S. and NATO policy in the war.

    In a Substack post published Saturday, Ryan argued that the U.S. and NATO should at least provide air and missile defense over Ukraine "like Western nations do for Israel."

    "This is a significant escalation of the war by Russia," Ryan wrote. "If Putin can bring in North [Korean] troops, and NATO stands by, it confirms that the U.S. and its allies are more concerned about Russia losing than Ukraine losing. That would be a considerable strategic and moral failure by the West."

    Meanwhile, questions over whether Pyongyang's alleged involvement in the war breached a "red line" for the U.S. and NATO was the subject of a letter by U.S. Representative Mike Turner to President Joe Biden demanding answers.

    The Ohio Republican said that such troop movements "are alarming" and require an "immediate response from the United States and our NATO allies to avoid a widening conflict."

    Newsweek has also contacted the U.S. State Department and NATO for comment.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Thousands of cases of ‘zero sugar’ soda recalled after ugly truth discovered
    New York Post5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 hours ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy