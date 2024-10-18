Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Democrats Get Good News in Michigan Early Voting Numbers

    By Theo Burman,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 292
    Add a Comment
    nancy
    1h ago
    Doesn’t mean they voted for a democrate!
    John Vavrek
    12h ago
    Michigan voters vote Harris you won’t regret it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Raffensperger says Republican voting claims will ‘really hurt’ GOP turnout
    The Hill7 hours ago
    When Will Michelle Obama Campaign For Kamala Harris? We Have An Answer.
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    “Got No Class, Never Has” – Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Goes OFF On Dan Campbell Over Cowboys Blowout
    Whiskey Riff2 days ago
    Military voters see ‘direct attack’ from GOP election challenges
    The Hill2 days ago
    'Alarming': Trump reportedly shows 'textbook' symptoms of untreated mental health disorder
    Raw Story1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena1 day ago
    Ex-Republican operative says Harris will win in November ‘maybe easily’
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Boxing Hall of Famer Thomas 'Hitman' Hearns joins Trump on stage at Detroit rally: 'This can't be real'
    Fox News1 day ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Beloved Michigan Eatery Officially Named 'Best Steakhouse' In The State
    WBCT B-933 days ago
    ‘This is a Big One!’ NBC’s Welker and Kornacki Unveil Shocking New Poll Showing Trump Wiping Out 5 Point Harris Lead to Tie the Race
    Mediaite7 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    "The hell are you doing?": Graham bashes Harris-backing Republicans
    Salon6 hours ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Marine Corps veteran removed from Delta flight, forced to change over ‘threatening’ shirt: ‘Just took my soul away’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Wawa to bring host of convenience stores, more than 1,400 jobs to Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Cher endorses Harris, Walz: ‘She’s fighting for all of us’
    NewsNation1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Josh Shapiro hits Trump with foul-mouthed plea to stop putting down USA
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy