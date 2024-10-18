Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Tucker Carlson Funded by Russia's RT, Justin Trudeau Says

    By Alia Shoaib,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 164
    Add a Comment
    PaB
    14m ago
    Tuckless IS pushing the Russian propaganda
    edward payne
    28m ago
    canada needs a new leader.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trump says Zelensky 'should never have let' Ukraine war start
    AFP2 days ago
    'Lying with staggering frequency': Trump's latest speeches leave CNN fact checker floored
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Navy SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says Israel Isn't Finished Killing Hamas Leaders After Sinwar's Death: 'They'll Keep Doing It'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Comedian says Trump went from no chance to 'winning by a landslide' after podcast interview
    Fox News3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Trump Jokes About Being Shot After He Is Told Couple’s Son Died in War: ‘Sir, They Lost Their Son Michael’
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded
    CNN7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA10 minutes ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Elon Musk pushes false conspiracies about voting machines during town hall
    ABC News1 day ago
    Trillion-Dollar Company Meta Fires Employees Who Used $25 Meal Credit to Buy Groceries Instead: 'Surreal'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Stormy Daniels Says Trump Is Trying to Silence Her Again
    TheDailyBeast3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Lindsey Graham: GOP Is ‘Getting Creamed’ in Fundraising
    TheDailyBeast23 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    "We're getting creamed": Graham bemoans Harris' huge fundraising advantage on "Hannity"
    Salon23 hours ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 hours ago
    ‘This is a Big One!’ NBC’s Welker and Kornacki Unveil Shocking New Poll Showing Trump Wiping Out 5 Point Harris Lead to Tie the Race
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz14 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy