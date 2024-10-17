Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Russia Loses 1,420 Troops, 133 Vehicles, 51 Artillery in One Day: Kyiv

    By Maya Mehrara,

    2 days ago

    Russia's casualties and weapons losses in the war with Ukraine are adding up, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter , by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, posted on Thursday.

    The new post, listing Russian losses from February 24, 2022, to October 17, 2024, revealed that Russia lost 1,420 troops, 133 vehicles, and 51 artillery in one day.

    The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted this information alongside the quote, "'Change before you have to,' Jack Welch."

    In addition to the losses listed in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's post on X, Russia also lost 83 cars and cisterns, 54 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 33 armored fighting vehicles, 17 tanks, and five pieces of special equipment, according to Armed Forces of Ukraine figures.

    While Ukrainian authorities frequently publish updates on Russian losses, Russia does not publicize its military losses . Newsweek reached out to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for comment via email.

    Since Monday, Russia has reportedly lost 5,340 men, 100 artillery systems, 112 UAVs, and more.

    According to its post on X, Ukraine has claimed that since the beginning of the war, it has eliminated 674,270 Russian personnel, 19,510 artillery systems, 17,104 UAVs, and 53,831 vehicles.

    Russia's artillery losses this year alone have amounted to $8 billion , and the total cost of Russia's lost equipment in Ukraine amounts to more than $73 billion.

    Despite these losses, Russia has regained nearly a quarter of its previously lost Kursk Oblast territory as of October 15.

    Moreover, Russia has reportedly gained forces as thousands of North Korean soldiers have joined the front lines in Ukraine, as the relationship between Russia and North Korea strengthens, and are " highly likely" to deploy more .

    As Russia has gained increasing support from North Korea, Ukraine has received arms from Australia, as the country has provided 49 M1A1 Abram tanks, a military aid package which is valued at $245 million.

    This aid package follows a $375 million U.S. military aid package given to Ukraine at the end of September which comprised of medium-range cluster bombs, an array of rockets, artillery, armored vehicles, and munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

    The latest aid package from the U.S. is part of a larger $2.4 billion long-term aid package to Ukraine announced on September 26.

    As the war wages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been presenting his "victory plan" for the end of the war to world leaders in the U.S., U.K., France, Italy, and Germany , as he hopes to gain more support from Western allies.

    Zelensky's " victory plan" is comprised of military, political, diplomatic, and economic strategies that will aid Ukraine in improving in its future negotiations with Moscow.

    Do you have a story we should be covering? Do you have any questions about this article? Contact LiveNews@newsweek.com .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Free Palestine
    1d ago
    Ukraine lost 2000 fighters yesterday and have lost 23,000 in Kursk. but they're winning 👍
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    At Tucson rally, JD Vance hits Kamala Harris on border, crime and taxes, then flees the heat
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern3 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz20 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy