Russia Loses 1,420 Troops, 133 Vehicles, 51 Artillery in One Day: Kyiv

Russia's casualties and weapons losses in the war with Ukraine are adding up, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter , by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, posted on Thursday.

The new post, listing Russian losses from February 24, 2022, to October 17, 2024, revealed that Russia lost 1,420 troops, 133 vehicles, and 51 artillery in one day.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted this information alongside the quote, "'Change before you have to,' Jack Welch."

In addition to the losses listed in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's post on X, Russia also lost 83 cars and cisterns, 54 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 33 armored fighting vehicles, 17 tanks, and five pieces of special equipment, according to Armed Forces of Ukraine figures.

While Ukrainian authorities frequently publish updates on Russian losses, Russia does not publicize its military losses . Newsweek reached out to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for comment via email.

Since Monday, Russia has reportedly lost 5,340 men, 100 artillery systems, 112 UAVs, and more.

According to its post on X, Ukraine has claimed that since the beginning of the war, it has eliminated 674,270 Russian personnel, 19,510 artillery systems, 17,104 UAVs, and 53,831 vehicles.

Russia's artillery losses this year alone have amounted to $8 billion , and the total cost of Russia's lost equipment in Ukraine amounts to more than $73 billion.

Despite these losses, Russia has regained nearly a quarter of its previously lost Kursk Oblast territory as of October 15.

Moreover, Russia has reportedly gained forces as thousands of North Korean soldiers have joined the front lines in Ukraine, as the relationship between Russia and North Korea strengthens, and are " highly likely" to deploy more .

As Russia has gained increasing support from North Korea, Ukraine has received arms from Australia, as the country has provided 49 M1A1 Abram tanks, a military aid package which is valued at $245 million.

This aid package follows a $375 million U.S. military aid package given to Ukraine at the end of September which comprised of medium-range cluster bombs, an array of rockets, artillery, armored vehicles, and munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

The latest aid package from the U.S. is part of a larger $2.4 billion long-term aid package to Ukraine announced on September 26.

As the war wages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been presenting his "victory plan" for the end of the war to world leaders in the U.S., U.K., France, Italy, and Germany , as he hopes to gain more support from Western allies.

Zelensky's " victory plan" is comprised of military, political, diplomatic, and economic strategies that will aid Ukraine in improving in its future negotiations with Moscow.

