Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Chinese Ship Seized Amid Crackdown by Maritime Authorities

    By Micah McCartney,

    2 days ago

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had seized another Chinese ship operating within its maritime zone.

    Oceans and Fisheries Minister Kang Do-hyung said a vessel identified as the Jindang A had been discovered about 48 nautical miles (55 miles) northwest of South Jeolla Province's Gageo Island, per a statement from the West Sea Fisheries Management Service.

    The announcement comes as Seoul steps up its crackdown on illicit fishing activities. Autumn is a peak season for fishing grounds in the Yellow Sea, known in Korea as the West Sea, and the country's maritime authorities have said they expect an accompanying rise in illicit foreign fishing activities within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

    According to the statement, the Chinese vessel "entered Korean waters" at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday and was seized at around 5:20 p.m. by officials arriving on Fisheries Management Service ship the Mugunghwa 24 .

    The crew had caught 5.8 tons of fish as of Monday, with 4.8 tons having been transferred to another vessel, according to the Jindang A 's log. However, 6.3 tons not mentioned in the log was discovered tucked away in a hidden compartment in the fish hold, the report said.

    The agency said its investigation at the site was ongoing and that a bond for the ship would be issued if the alleged illegal fishing was confirmed.

    "We will do our best to protect our fishery resources by cracking down on Chinese illegal fishing vessels to protect our fishery resources and fishermen," West Sea Fisheries Management Service chief Park Chun-il said.

    The statement stressed the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has strengthened measures to prevent such activities, including requiring all Chinese ships sailing through the EEZ to broadcast their positions with automatic identification systems to keep onboard documentation of their catches for this year.

    The South Korean coast guard and Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to written requests for comment.

    Maritime law stipulates coastal states have the sole right to natural resources within their EEZs. Foreign-flagged vessels are permitted to sail in the zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (230 miles) from the claimant country's coastline.

    Beijing has maintained its fishing boats operate in accordance with these rules. The Chinese embassy in the U.S. previously told Newsweek China sets "voluntary fishing moratoriums in certain parts of the high sea" and maintains the "most rigorous steps in vessel position monitoring and management."

    Last week, South Korea's coast guard responded to "large numbers" of Chinese vessels near the country's outlying islands, including Gageo, with the agency dispatching a patrol plane to fly overhead and issue radio warnings.

    A dozen of the ships were ejected and four were intercepted by a South Korean coast guard cutter. None were found to have violated fishing regulations.

    Earlier this month, the coast guard said it had ejected 28 Chinese vessels and seized two suspected of illicit fishing in restricted waters about 50 miles southwest of Socheong Island. The agency said it had confiscated a large haul of fish from one of the boats.

    China's commercial fishing fleet, the largest in the world with over half a million vessels, is frequently accused of engaging in illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, posing a significant threat to global ecosystems, fish populations, and the livelihoods of fishermen who depend on these resources.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Popular Florida Pizzeria Closed After State Inspection – Live Roaches and Serious Sanitation Issues
    Akeena12 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy