Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Map Shows States With the Highest Alzheimer's Disease Deaths

    By Marni Rose McFall,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    vinnievg
    1d ago
    I suspect that the embedded AI in this article changes the highest rate of Alzheimer’s depending which state you are accessing it from.
    Jkki C
    2d ago
    In Mississippi they work the fuck out of Blacks by giving them 3x more work than whites to complete in a day! The whites take several breaks and lunch breaks during the day whereas the Blacks work through their breaks just to finish! 😳 Everyone has to urinate at least once in 8hours‼️ But Black’s has to hold that shit in every damn day! And yeah that’s on one of the fucking federal jobs ! If only you really knew about Mississippi ‼️ Almighty God is going to Judge Mississippi just like he is judging Florida, Texas & the Carolinas! Mistreated the immigrants…⚖️🔥👿😘‼️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Georgia HC Kirby Smart clears the air on shoving Michael Van Buren during win over Mississippi State
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Mississippi mom and 11-month-old baby son shot dead as they slept
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post11 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz11 hours ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz20 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz22 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    End The Clutter Trap! Tips For A Mindful Approach
    Declutterbuzz8 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy