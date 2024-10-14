Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Tears at Dog 'Waiting' for Brother To Return After He's Adopted Without Her

    By Jack Beresford,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    just me
    1d ago
    💔💔💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
    sandra burns
    1d ago
    Why doesn't someone at the shelter call the adopter and tell them what is going on? Maybe they would come and adopt her too.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    12-year-old leaves his beloved pup outside an animal shelter to protect him from his abusive father
    Upworthy1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz11 days ago
    Two Beagles Searching For Love After Owner Unable To Bring Them On Move
    Camilo Díaz16 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Perfectly Healthy Dog Faces Heartbreaking Euthanasia After Owners Decide To Move Without Him
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Tennessee woman 'left' grandson, 8, home to 'hang out with friends' before he fatally shot himself with unsecured shotgun
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Just 78 days after his ex-girlfriend Christina Sandera, 61, passed away from a heart attack, Clint Eastwood, 94, “already has a new girlfriend
    thetransferportalcfb.com7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Here's How Long Eggs Really Last in the Fridge
    CNET4 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Carter’s Grave is Vandalized – Again
    bylocalnews.com4 days ago
    ‘They Begged Everybody Around Me.’ Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Wanting Nothing To Do With Baywatch Years Later And How She Ended Up In The Doc Anyway
    Cinemablend8 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady23 hours ago
    The Creepy Sounds the Earth Made When Its Magnetic Field Flipped Will Haunt Your Dreams
    Futurism4 days ago
    8 Incredible Things Happen To The Body After Drinking Ginger Tea
    gardeningsoul.com2 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber7 days ago
    Florida Dad Brutally Attacked While Taking Daughter to School Bus, Fears for Life
    Lisa S. Gerard29 days ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino, 84, Admits He Despises Being 'Gray', Still Sees Himself as Man In His 30s — And Was Stricken With 'Terrible' Alcoholism at Height of Fame
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    My husband said he loved me the day we met online – but when I finally moved countries to be with him, he gave me an STI
    The US Sun2 days ago
    ‘He wanted the man to die’: Member of infamous motorcycle club murders 2, tells nurse to quit CPR on one of the victims, cops say
    Law & Crime7 days ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Prince Louis’ 5-Word Reaction After Princess Charlotte Is Given a Special Gift He Wasn’t Offered
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet3 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Vet in shock after dog poops out entire bag of rainbow Orbeez: ‘He ate a LOT’
    New York Post4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy