Newsweek
Donald Trump Plans Pay Rise for Border Agents, Union Backs Him
By Billal Rahman,2 days ago
By Billal Rahman,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 65
Add a Comment
BLegendary
4h ago
Karen Wida
13h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
David Heitz7 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
Latin Times6 days ago
Jack Smith’s Unsealed Brief Exposes a Violent MAGA Playbook Americans Will Likely Have to Confront Again
Bucks County Beacon8 days ago
Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
André Emilio20 days ago
leadstories.com2 days ago
NewsNation3 days ago
The Current GA20 days ago
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
Arizona Luminaria7 hours ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
WyoFile15 days ago
Jesse Slome10 hours ago
Alameda Postlast hour
Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
The Lantern8 hours ago
David Heitz10 hours ago
David Heitz13 days ago
Jacksonville Today1 day ago
Arizona Appeals Court Orders Partial Unsealing of Congressman Gallego's Divorce Records Amid Senate Race
hoodline.com3 days ago
The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
WyoFile16 days ago
The Current GA13 days ago
Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
David Heitz1 day ago
David Heitz29 days ago
David Heitz28 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.