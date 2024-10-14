Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Ukraine War Map Shows Kyiv Troops 'Regain Lost Positions' Near Pokrovsk

    By Brendan Cole,

    2 days ago

    Ukrainian forces have recaptured positions previously seized by Russia near Pokrovsk, as Moscow continues its push to capture the city in the Donetsk oblast, the Institute for the Study of War ( ISW ) said, providing a map showing the state of play.

    Russia has been pushing an offensive towards the city, which is a critical road and rail hub used to supply Kyiv-held outposts in the region in the east of Ukraine.

    The Russian defense ministry and pro-Moscow military bloggers have claimed Moscow's forces made gains near the city, such as the capture of Mykhailivka and Tsukuryne, which are villages located to the southeast.

    Moscow has also continued its offensive east of Pokrovsk with one source reporting on Sunday that Russian forces are starting to use armored vehicles in assaults and had struck the Korotchenka Mine on the eastern outskirts of Selydove with a Kh-38ML air-to-surface missile.

    Some of Moscow's maneuvers were outlined in the latest map of the area by the ISW, which illustrated Russian advances east of Selydove and the capture of Zhelanne Pershe and Ostrivske.

    The Washington-based think tank also said that geolocated footage showed Ukrainian gains southeast of Pokrovsk, near the village of Selydove. Kyiv "regained lost positions near Selydove, and Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Donetsk City and Velyka Novosilka," Sunday's update said.

    The ISW described how Russian forces had resumed attacks in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area where they have made gains, although this doesn't seem to be part of a larger offensive to support the wider Russian operation.

    Russian and Ukrainian sources said that over the weekend elements of Russia's 336th Naval Infantry Brigade and the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment had launched assaults near Levadne that broke through Ukrainian defenses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ajem_0w5vOLSp00

    Russian milbloggers have said Moscow seized Levadne and advanced up to the southern outskirts of Novodarivka, although the ISW said there is no visual evidence of these claims. Newsweek contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment.

    Separately, Ukraine's military intelligence directorate (GUR) reported that overnight on Sunday a Russian Tu-134 military transport aircraft that was used to transport Moscow's defense ministry officials was set on fire at a military airfield in Orenburg Oblast around 780 miles from the front line in Ukraine.

    The GUR shared footage of the fire without claiming responsibility or offering details about how the fire started, although it added that "every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly punished."

    Ukraine has carried out a number of strikes against airbases in Russia. Last week, the Khanskaya military airfield, which hosted dozens of warplanes and helicopters in the Adygea Republic in the North Caucasus was targeted by Kyiv, a Ukrainian military source told the Kyiv Independent .

    Update 11/14/24, 10:10 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.

    Comments / 20
    Add a Comment
    Jim Bowling
    1d ago
    SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦. 🇺🇦 VOTE 💙 DOWN THE BALLOT 💙
    David
    1d ago
    “Russian and Ukrainian sources said that over the weekend elements of Russia's 336th Naval Infantry Brigade and the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment had launched assaults near Levadne that broke through Ukrainian defenses.” You will hear the Ukrainians admitting losses of territory, cities and villages but never the Russians. They always have some excuse, everything but they lost anything to Ukrainian forces🤡😂
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mystery of Russia's secret weapon downed in Ukraine
    BBC4 days ago
    Zelenskiy says North Koreans fighting with Russians in Ukraine
    Reuters3 days ago
    Israel reveals Hezbollah special forces terrorist 'bunker' located under home with weapons, motorcycles
    Fox News1 day ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Steven Seagal Grovels for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Love in Weird New Doc
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    Prison Guard Impregnated By Inmate, Gets Caught Trying To Smuggle Him Drugs
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    ‘They will definitely be destroyed’: Iranian gives warning to Israel
    CNN5 days ago
    Prince Harry Desperately Looking for Way Out of Meghan Markle Marriage: Exiled Royal Has 'Put Her Happiness Ahead of His Own'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    Here's How Long Eggs Really Last in the Fridge
    CNET5 days ago
    'Russia has recordings': Ex-FBI agent says Trump's Putin calls mean more 'leverage' on him
    Raw Story7 days ago
    China Secretly Salvaged a British Submarine From the Ocean Floor - And Nobody Found Out for Three Decades
    War History Online2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Gruesome Discovery: Five beheaded bodies found along a road in central Mexico
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    ‘Um—‘ Kamala Harris Stumped When Asked To Name Three Good Things About Trump At Town Hall
    Mediaite5 days ago
    Melania Trump Faces Uproar After Being Caught in Fake Charity Scandal
    The New Republic5 days ago
    Someone Keeps Shooting at Kamala Harris's Campaign Office in Arizona
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Oddsmakers see a big shift in Trump-Harris race as election nears
    AL.com2 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Russia has suffered more casualties in Ukraine war than all other conflicts combined since WWII: Pentagon
    Fox News6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
    iheart.com3 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Russia rolled out a Soviet howitzer from the 1940s that Moscow technically shouldn't have in the first place
    Business Insider2 days ago
    'Stop worrying about a Trump presidency,' NATO's new chief says during UK visit
    Business Insider6 days ago
    Kremlin critic says Trump, Putin relationship a ‘terrifying moment for the whole world’
    The Hill4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Ukraine is eroding Russia's military advantage with strikes on its ammo depots
    Business Insider5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy