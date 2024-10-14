Ukraine War Map Shows Kyiv Troops 'Regain Lost Positions' Near Pokrovsk

Ukrainian forces have recaptured positions previously seized by Russia near Pokrovsk, as Moscow continues its push to capture the city in the Donetsk oblast, the Institute for the Study of War ( ISW ) said, providing a map showing the state of play.

Russia has been pushing an offensive towards the city, which is a critical road and rail hub used to supply Kyiv-held outposts in the region in the east of Ukraine.

The Russian defense ministry and pro-Moscow military bloggers have claimed Moscow's forces made gains near the city, such as the capture of Mykhailivka and Tsukuryne, which are villages located to the southeast.

Moscow has also continued its offensive east of Pokrovsk with one source reporting on Sunday that Russian forces are starting to use armored vehicles in assaults and had struck the Korotchenka Mine on the eastern outskirts of Selydove with a Kh-38ML air-to-surface missile.

Some of Moscow's maneuvers were outlined in the latest map of the area by the ISW, which illustrated Russian advances east of Selydove and the capture of Zhelanne Pershe and Ostrivske.

The Washington-based think tank also said that geolocated footage showed Ukrainian gains southeast of Pokrovsk, near the village of Selydove. Kyiv "regained lost positions near Selydove, and Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Donetsk City and Velyka Novosilka," Sunday's update said.

The ISW described how Russian forces had resumed attacks in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area where they have made gains, although this doesn't seem to be part of a larger offensive to support the wider Russian operation.

Russian and Ukrainian sources said that over the weekend elements of Russia's 336th Naval Infantry Brigade and the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment had launched assaults near Levadne that broke through Ukrainian defenses.

Russian milbloggers have said Moscow seized Levadne and advanced up to the southern outskirts of Novodarivka, although the ISW said there is no visual evidence of these claims. Newsweek contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment.

Separately, Ukraine's military intelligence directorate (GUR) reported that overnight on Sunday a Russian Tu-134 military transport aircraft that was used to transport Moscow's defense ministry officials was set on fire at a military airfield in Orenburg Oblast around 780 miles from the front line in Ukraine.

The GUR shared footage of the fire without claiming responsibility or offering details about how the fire started, although it added that "every crime against the Ukrainian people will be duly punished."

Ukraine has carried out a number of strikes against airbases in Russia. Last week, the Khanskaya military airfield, which hosted dozens of warplanes and helicopters in the Adygea Republic in the North Caucasus was targeted by Kyiv, a Ukrainian military source told the Kyiv Independent .

Update 11/14/24, 10:10 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.