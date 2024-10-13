Newsweek
Full List of House Democrats at Risk of Losing Their Seats
By James Bickerton,2 days ago
By James Bickerton,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 3
Add a Comment
TRUTHGOLD
2d ago
Golden Williams
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
The Current GA25 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
David Heitz6 days ago
Jacksonville Today12 days ago
Jacksonville Today6 days ago
Alamogordo Conservative Daily17 days ago
Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
David Heitz27 days ago
WyoFile14 days ago
WyoFile28 days ago
The HD Post29 days ago
David Heitz12 days ago
WyoFile14 days ago
The Current GA12 days ago
The HD Post4 days ago
The Current GA21 days ago
Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
David Heitz9 days ago
Jacksonville Today11 days ago
The Current GA7 days ago
Jesse Slome7 days ago
David Heitz28 days ago
David Heitz10 days ago
The HD Post14 days ago
The HD Post15 days ago
David Heitz14 days ago
Matt Whittaker18 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.