Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Full List of House Democrats at Risk of Losing Their Seats

    By James Bickerton,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    TRUTHGOLD
    2d ago
    NEWSWEEK IS RAG
    Golden Williams
    2d ago
    false news every where
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria23 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria25 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA21 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court reinstates six-week abortion ban while state appeals
    The Current GA7 days ago
    2025 Medicare Advantage Ratings Released: How to Quickly Find Your Plan Info
    Jesse Slome7 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz10 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Court blocks new federal drilling permits at Delaware-sized oil and gas field
    WyoFile27 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy