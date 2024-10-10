Open in App
    COLA 2025 Increase Amount Announced by Social Security Administration

    By Aliss Higham,

    2 days ago
    Ralph Nunez
    1d ago
    ...I wish this pathetic 2.5% increase was fake news.
    Cassie Woodlee
    2d ago
    Seriously!!! 2.5%. 😡 and our deductible is going to be higher, too. Grocery, utilities, medicine, and Eliquis are ridiculous! 2.5% is going to help us! you can give billions!!! to everybody else. Thank you! just thank you. 😢
