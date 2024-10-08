Open in App
    • Newsweek

    Ron DeSantis Attacks Kamala Harris Before Hurricane Milton—'She Has No Role'

    By Ewan Palmer,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 29
    Wally Poss
    2d ago
    this is one of the worst administration this country has ever had a brain 🧠 dead president, a VP that has no clue, a transportation secretary that has no idea of what needs to be done, this whole administration is DEI hires that's all.
    Objective and Independent
    2d ago
    Kamala, watch and learn. Then do everything Ron DeSantis does. You’ll have no more problems with storms
