Ukraine War Map Shows Russia 'Marginally' Advancing in Two New Locations

Russian forces have made incremental gains around two parts of the frontline in the east and south of Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War ( ISW ) whose maps show the latest state of the ongoing war.

The Washington, D.C.-based think tank has cited Ukrainian and Russian sources in reporting that Moscow's forces had seized half of Maksymilyanivka after advancing into the central part of the village, 25 miles west of Donetsk city, in the eastern Donbas region.

The ISW said Russia had seized the western outskirts of Hostre and was advancing towards the Ostrivske railway line.

"Russian forces recently marginally advanced southwest of Donetsk City," the update said.

The think tank's map released Monday illustrated how elements of Russia's 40th Naval Infantry Brigade had pushed into western Zolota Nyva during a reinforced platoon-sized mechanized assault towards the town.

Meanwhile, in the southern Zaporizhzhia oblast, the tempo of Russian forces near Kamyanske is increasing after a protracted operational lull following Ukraine's counteroffensive last summer, the ISW said.

It cited geolocated footage as showing how, over the weekend, Russian forces had "marginally advanced" on the eastern shore of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

Elsewhere in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces continued to fight in the eastern outskirts of the frontline town of Toretsk, which had a pre-war population of 30,000 but has been battered by Russian attacks, leaving only 1,600 people.

In that part of the eastern Donbas region, Russia has focused its efforts on the town as part of its offensive and has already captured the town of Vuhledar and is closing in on the strategic town of Pokrovsk .

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said that Russian forces had launched 11 attacks against Toretsk and nearby settlements on Monday and 12 more on Tuesday.

"The situation is unstable," Operational Tactical Group Luhansk spokesperson Anastasia Bobovnikova told Ukrainian television on Monday, "fights are ongoing literally at every entrance."

Bobovnikova said Russian troops had entered the eastern outskirts of Toretsk where but it was hard to assess which parts of the town were under Russian control. However, the open-source intelligence website DeepState indicated that settlements on the eastern outskirts of Toretsk are fully or almost completely in Russian hands.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

Separately, France announced on Tuesday that it would provide Kyiv with its first delivery of Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of next year.

French President Emmanuel Macron had first revealed in June that Paris would deliver Ukraine the aircraft designed in the late 1970s and introduced in 1984.

The 2000-5 version is equipped with air-to-ground combat capabilities, anti-electronic warfare defense and upgraded radar systems, allowing Ukrainian pilots to hit ground targets.

The French Armed Forces said last month that the first group of Ukrainian pilots had completed Alpha Jet training in France. "The training of Ukrainian pilots and mechanics continues," French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said .