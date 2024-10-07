Open in App
    FEMA Chief Continues Countering False Claims About Helene Response

    By Matthew Impelli,

    1 days ago
    Grimreaper
    4h ago
    No fema here and devastation everywhere. They must have done the flyover with VP🤡
    Shirley Latta Gomez
    5h ago
    Don't believe I have seen 1 Fema emblem in NC videos as of yet. Only on TV the agency telling us there is a strong presence there and they are working hard. Why not post videos of those if they are there and working so hard?
