    Denny Hamlin's Crew Chief Pleads With NASCAR Over Next Gen Cars - 'We Have To Do Something'

    By Alex Harrington,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 4
    Paul Parsons
    1d ago
    This is equity in Nascar.. 4 wide and 7 deep for 40+ laps and nobody could pull ahead until it was time for tires.
    Tc
    1d ago
    you all drinking out of the same baby bottle
