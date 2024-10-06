Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Elon Musk's Appearance at Donald Trump Rally Mocked: 'Cringing'

    By Ewan Palmer,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 84
    Add a Comment
    Christopher Mackenzie
    1d ago
    People are saying they're gonna vote for kamala because they don't trust Mr trump or mr elon musk,they're saying mr musk as ulterior motives.They're say he want to replace working class people with robots.lot of them who use Twitter ×is saying they gonna leave because mr musk is becoming to political.
    Guest
    1d ago
    Just to let you know…TRUMP doesn’t have to pull a bunch of celebrities together like it’s a stupid freak show party of singing and dancing and bull crap to get people to vote for him….ELON is extremely INTELLIGENT! Glad he showed up and showed his support…🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2024!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic4 days ago
    'Blow to Trump': Billionaire Trump donor jumps ship with ‘significant' Harris donation
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun6 days ago
    'This is voter fraud': FBI alerted as Elon Musk's mom accused of committing federal crime
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Doctor, please?' Trump pauses rally for several minutes for medical emergency
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Billionaires Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg Are All Middle Children — Here's How It Impacts Success, According to a Psychologist
    Entrepreneur4 days ago
    'Stab of recognition': Cult escapees' daughter warns Trump's coming for American believers
    Raw Story3 days ago
    'Pieces falling into place': Analyst sees Harris breaking 'doom loop' as election nears
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Jelly Roll can't keep the smile off his face as he takes to the stage after almost 300lb weight loss
    HELLO2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady20 hours ago
    Trump claims Harris has been 'informed, legally' that she can't link him to​ Project 2025
    Raw Story3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter demands divorce be overturned because she ‘hid $48m from him’ in settlement
    The US Sun5 days ago
    As the Harris Campaign Hits Arizona, New Poll Shows Trump's Latino Support in the State is Dwindling
    Latin Times9 days ago
    'Criminal Minds' Star Matthew Gray Gubler Returns to CBS in New Crime Show
    Collider4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Elon Musk has been sending millions of dollars to GOP-aligned groups for years
    The Independent3 days ago
    Jack Smith’s Unsealed Brief Exposes a Violent MAGA Playbook Americans Will Likely Have to Confront Again
    Bucks County Beacon16 hours ago
    As Donald Trump returns to Butler, Pa., there’s one name he never mentions: Thomas Crooks
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    ‘Undisciplined, unhinged and deranged’: will Trump’s strange behavior hurt him at the polls?
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Kourtney Kardashian ‘Definitely Pregnant’ Again as She Hits the Town Following Son Mason’s Racial Slur Controversy: ‘She Is All Grungy’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    Trump smacked down by Wall Street CEO minutes after bragging about his endorsement
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy