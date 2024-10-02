Open in App
    As the Votes Begin to Roll in, Donald Trump Has Already Failed | Opinion

    By Doug Gordon,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 12
    guest
    2h ago
    Trump's corruption runs deep. Doesn't it make you wonder what other sinister things has he done behind our backs we're not privy too? He uses, manipulates and sacrifices people to do his dirty work and throws them in the lions. We cannot allow this anymore. We must stand together to beat this evil. If Trump ever becomes president again. What will happen to our us, country, our freedoms. People our country is at risk, we are all at risk. Can you imagine Trump with all the powers of the President of the United States again? He will do whatever it takes to save himself and only himself! You've seen it with your own eyes, witnessed Jan 6. We as Americans MUST do our duty to save our country and stop DONALD TRUMP!!!!!
    guest
    2h ago
    VERY IMPORTANT!!!!! MUST READ!!!!!If you saw "From Russia with Lev" already, thank you! My mission is to spread this documentary to as many people as possible before election time. I'm asking all of you to help me! Everyone should and MUST see this documentary for themselves. Whether your for Harris or Trump, Republican, Democrat, Independent or whatever party.This goes beyond party lines. Donald Trump is dangerous and must be EXPOSED and accountable! He's has been getting away with too many vile things for way too long. (cont'd)
