    Bride-to-Be Refusing One Request of Brother's Grieving Fiancée Applauded

    By Alice Gibbs,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 7
    Diane Burton
    1d ago
    I would tell them to stay home. This is your day and you shouldn’t have to worry about there jealous immature tantrums. Tell her to wear to her own wedding. People are so rude..
    April Holley
    1d ago
    She can save that dress for HER big day. That's ridiculous.
