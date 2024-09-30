Open in App
    Donald Trump's Call for 'Really Violent Day' Compared to 'The Purge'

    By Flynn Nicholls,

    2 days ago
    We're all mad here
    1d ago
    Trump has always been law and order and continues to reiterate the importance of enforcing existing laws🤣😂🤣😅. My Arse he is. This 34 count felon who paid off porn stars, who frauded children's charity funds, who refused to pay contractors and tied them up in frivolous court fees? The University scams, losing his business licenses in NY and Lying constantly about the Presidental Records Act stating he could keep records when the archive rules clearly states otherwise. And not returning and selling our SCA Top Secrets so a high level, they had to be signed out, but he didn't return? Support existing laws? By pushing police brutality and potential loss of law enforcement lives as people would have to defend themselves from the Police. How does that work again Mr Meinkoff dictator wannabe.
    WAKE UP!
    1d ago
    a Felon running for President! A Criminal that doesn't even realize that he is a Crook! A Rapist, that thinks it's OK to take advantage of Women! A Fool, that doesn't know he is a Fool, because he surrounds himself with yes men! That is what a Disaster is! A walking, talking, Grifter, with no sense of Morality, because he was never taught to be Decent! One who takes advantage of week minds, because he thinks it makes him strong! Trump without Family money, would be pushing a shopping cart and living behind Target. A gold spoon fed Heathen! Stupid enough to think he is a God!
