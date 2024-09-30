Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Case Against Eric Adams Not Credible, Say Lawyers Who Defended Bob McDonnell

    By Theo Burman,

    3 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Amy Christiansen
    2d ago
    seriously??? he's guilty and you know it!!!!
    Dorrirae
    2d ago
    FYI, The case against Gov. McDonald was brought by the one and only Jack Smith. The case went all the way to the SCOTUS Which ruled 8-0 with Chief Justice Roberts abstaining. In the ruling the Court eviscerated Smith. The attys in the article represented McDonald. Definitely worth paying attention to.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja13 hours ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Trump slams US response to Helene, even as supporters urge cutbacks to federal disaster agencies
    The Independent2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Former Bank CEO and Accomplice Guilty in $1.8M Loan Fraud
    Morristown Minute26 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Fraudster Pleads Guilty: Stole $465K in COVID-19 Relief
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Highway Contractor Settles $950k for Defrauding US Government
    Morristown Minute7 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Douglas Anderson hired teacher after state said he was drunk at previous school — now he’s removed for alleged misconduct
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy