Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Doctor Tells Woman She Won't Walk Again, She Takes 'Hold My Beer' Approach

    By Lucy Notarantonio,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    Totally amazing story. Congratulations 🎉👏.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bruce Willis' Brave Goodbye: Dementia-Hit 'Die Hard' Actor Fighting to Enjoy Sun in Public — But Needs Squad of Bodyguards to 'Shield him from Public'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Watch shocking never-before-seen footage from JFK assassination after it sells at auction for $110,000
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Beloved Fast Food Chain Closing Restaurants This Week
    iHeartRadio7 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida12 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Drivers stunned by cages installed over gas pump buttons sparking new wave of complaints after locked up items in stores
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Princess Diana’s friend on devastating Prince Harry paternity rumors: ‘It’s not possible’
    fox40jackson.com3 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Surging Rent Forces Burger Restaurant to Close After 13 Years, Move Across the Valley
    Greyson F2 days ago
    Arizona College Student Allegedly Stabbed 'Multiple Times' While Entering Classroom: Police
    TooFab1 day ago
    Florida Dad Brutally Attacked While Taking Daughter to School Bus, Fears for Life
    Lisa S. Gerard14 days ago
    The Best Donuts In Arizona Are Hiding Inside This Unsuspecting Western-Themed Barbecue Joint
    familydestinationsguide.com4 days ago
    'Grandpa let's get you to bed': Trump rally comment raises concerns over 'senile moment'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks17 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Hiker shares heart-stopping footage after tourists blatantly ignore safety rules at Grand Canyon: 'They endanger first responders'
    thecooldown.com3 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Popular Chain Restaurant Hit With "D" Health Inspection Grade
    Greyson F3 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Harris speech was 'tough on the border without being terrible to people': CNN commentator
    Raw Story2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy