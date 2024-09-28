Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newsweek

    Kamala Harris' Chances Surge in Major Election Forecast

    By Martha McHardy,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 106
    Add a Comment
    El Pulpo Paul
    15h ago
    No sane minded people would ever vote for a CONVICTED FELON to be the president of a big and serious nation as ours. Trump is old, incoherent, a liar, unserious, and unhinged human being that can't be trusted with anything. He screwed 1.5 million of us up when he could have been working to curtail the spread of covid19. He was busy trafficking in conspiracy theories and gaslighting the whole nation. Instead of warning and preparing us for what to come even when the intelligence got to him in December of 2018, that a flu like virus may likely spread to this side, he declined and denied the intelligence. The result was devastating on our people. Nearly 1.5 million people lost their lives. Businesses were shutting down in their thousands. Unemployment was creeping in bigly. There was no sense of urgency in the WH. Instead, he was busy fighting with a 16 year old Greta Thurnberg for noble Laurette, while he was advising the country to drink bleach to eradicate covid.
    Gary Mcgovern
    17h ago
    I can't believe Kamala Harris who has done absolutely nothing good for America would even get one single vote she has been completely useless and all she talks about is coconuts falling from a tree
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    ‘Take Him At His Word’: Mitt Romney Worries Trump Might Use the DOJ to Go After Him And His Family
    Mediaite6 days ago
    McConnell warns GOP 'it’s over' for Republicans if Harris wins and kills Senate filibuster
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent6 days ago
    Mental health experts sound the alarm on Trump’s potential ‘cognitive decline’ as he’s ‘lost touch with reality’
    The Independent5 days ago
    As the Harris Campaign Hits Arizona, New Poll Shows Trump's Latino Support in the State is Dwindling
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Says He ‘Loves’ Trump—But Sounds a Lot Like Kamala Harris
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Historian who predicted 9 of the last 10 elections says 2024 pick set off 'avalanche'
    USA TODAY8 days ago
    "The evidence will be powerful": Legal experts say Jack Smith about to drop a bomb in Trump case
    Salon5 days ago
    'Unreal': Massive pushback after Trump 'admitted he stiffed his workers' at latest rally
    Raw Story1 day ago
    The Republicans who are voting for Kamala Harris: ‘We don’t want someone that’s cavorting with dictators’
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    ‘Yikes’: Trump Campaign Runs Ad In Georgia With Embarrassingly Silly Mix-Up
    HuffPost6 days ago
    'It sucks. But yeah, he lost': Trump rallygoers exhausted by his election 'cheating' rants
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Three more prominent Republicans ‘put country over party’ and endorse Harris
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Robert De Niro scathingly says that Trump and his followers are ‘not real Republicans’
    The Independent6 days ago
    ‘He’s Lying’: Biden Unloads on Trump Over Bogus Hurricane Claim and Says ‘I Don’t Know Why He Does This’
    Mediaite6 hours ago
    Opinion: 2024 has been an ‘unprecedented’ election, but the polls are telling us another story
    The Hill6 days ago
    The numbers don't lie: Teamsters in key battlegrounds support Trump over Harris
    Fox News4 days ago
    'Slurring and incoherent': Trump ridiculed for multiple verbal slip-ups at Wisconsin rally
    Raw Story2 days ago
    'Back on his heels' Ted Cruz changing his tune as re-election race tightens: report
    Raw Story15 hours ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    A new poll of young voters shows Harris with a commanding 31 point lead over Trump
    NPR6 days ago
    Trump says Kamala Harris was born 'mentally impaired' in what he conceded was a 'dark speech' at a Wisconsin rally
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Harris stretches lead over Trump in what could be significant increase
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Opinion: Laura Loomer knew what she was doing when she called Kamala Harris 'Shaniqua'
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Kamala Harris stays quiet as California voters threaten to roll back sentencing reforms
    semafor.com3 days ago
    Democrats sound 'alarm bell' as Kamala Harris lags behind Biden with voter blocs
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy