Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Newswatch 16

    Teen charged after stabbing in Luzerne County

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Queen Banks
    1d ago
    Throw your life away for nothing. Shame.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    2-year-old girl died after her mother’s fiance beat her for days until she lost consciousness and then refused to let the girl’s mother seek medical help; man arrested
    allnews102.com1 day ago
    Pennsylvania woman found in closet wrapped in plastic and duct tape as death riddle puzzles neighbors
    themirror.com4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group23 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza16 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Why Pink Porch Lights Are Popping Up Around Your PA Neighborhood
    920 ESPN2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy