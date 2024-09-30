Open in App
    Parts of Monroe County Courthouse soon to be auctioned off

    2 days ago
    Comments / 2
    Shelly Linstrom
    1d ago
    They should give it to the citizens. we already paid for it once with our taxes.
    Richard Boyle
    1d ago
    they seem to have left out the most important part of the story in this article. WHERE the he'll is the auction? I've got the date and time, but I don't know where the he'll I'm going.
