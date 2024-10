Bond raised to $150k for suspect in Scott's Addition homicide

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A Richmond judge on Wednesday denied an appeal of Nico Rivera being granted bond after he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jacob Baldwin in a Scott’s Addition assault.

The assault took place on Saturday, Oct. 12, leading to the death of 27-year-old Baldwin. Police say Rivera punched Baldwin in the head, causing him to fall backward onto the pavement. He was pronounced dead several days later.

Rivera turned himself into Richmond Police on Saturday, Oct. 19 and was charged with second-degree murder. His bond amount was initially set at $15,000 in General District court, but the judge has raised the amount to $150,000 on Oct. 23.

Under the conditions of the bond, Rivera must remain at his residence at all times unless he has to attend attorney meetings or medical appointments. He is also prohibited from contacting any witnesses in the case, including his girlfriend.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 5.