WILK Newsradio

SCRANTON, Pa. — High school football playoff action continues tonight as the Dunmore Bucks square off against the Lakeland Chiefs in a highly anticipated postseason showdown.

Listeners across Northeastern Pennsylvania can catch every snap, tackle, and touchdown live on WILK Newsradio (910 AM, 980 AM, and 103.1 FM), online, and streaming anywhere on the Audacy app.

EJ Samuel will be on the call bringing you all the live play-by-play action from the booth. Tonight’s broadcast kicks off with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m., leading right up to the 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

WILK’s coverage of the NEPA High School Football Playoffs is powered by EnergySmart Insulation / Concrete Lifting, NET Credit Union, and Roche Supply.

How to Listen: