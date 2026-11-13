1186471922/iStock/Getty Images Plus

DRUMS, Pa. — A Luzerne County foster mother has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges and agreed to testify against her husband more than a year after their 13-year-old foster son was killed inside their home.

Virginia Delgadillo entered the guilty plea in connection with the death of 13-year-old Jacob Delgadillo at the family's residence near Drums. Under the terms of the agreement, she will cooperate with prosecutors and testify against her husband, Cesar Delgadillo.

Cesar Delgadillo is charged in the fatal attack, with authorities alleging he beat and stabbed the teenager to death. The case against him remains pending in Luzerne County court as prosecutors prepare for trial.