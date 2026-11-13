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SCRANTON, Pa. — Nearly 400 healthcare workers at Geisinger Community Medical Center gathered outside the Scranton facility on Thursday, calling on hospital leadership to address what they describe as unfair pay disparities compared to employees at other Geisinger locations.

Members of two unions affiliated with the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP) organized the demonstration to demand higher wages and more competitive compensation. According to workers, employees performing identical roles at nearby Geisinger facilities are earning significantly higher pay.

Union representatives warn that the wage gap is driving away experienced staff, creating retention challenges that threaten staffing levels and the overall quality of patient care at the Mulberry Street hospital.

In addition to the rally in Scranton, a petition demanding fair wages and consistent care standards was delivered directly to Geisinger’s corporate headquarters in Danville. Workers stated they hope the coordinated push will prompt hospital executives to come to the table for a formal meeting to resolve their compensation and staffing concerns.