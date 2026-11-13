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— The Mid Valley School District is moving to formally intervene in a developer’s lawsuit against Olyphant Borough, a legal maneuver that could stall a proposed $101 million settlement and give school officials a seat at the negotiating table.

In a letter outlining the action, district officials stated they are seeking to enter the litigation to preserve their interest in protecting students, staff, and school property from the impacts of constructing a massive data center campus without adequate conditions or oversight. Olyphant Borough has been weighing a settlement agreement with developer ERCOR Triboro LLC that would pay the municipality $101 million over 15 years in exchange for bypassing standard conditional-use zoning hearings.

The proposed development, known as Project Triboro, calls for seven data center buildings and an electrical substation across roughly 471 acres of land. The facility is projected to consume 1 gigawatt—or 1,000 megawatts—of electricity.

District leaders cited the project's close proximity to educational facilities as a primary driver for the intervention. The closest property line of the proposed campus sits approximately 1.5 miles east of Mid Valley’s schools on Underwood Road in Throop. By intervening in the case, the school district aims to ensure it has a direct role in any future negotiations or conditions placed on the development before a final agreement is reached.