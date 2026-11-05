Lowe’s Shooter Sentenced to Life Without Parole

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SCRANTON, PA — Christopher Wasnetsky was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the June 2025 shooting death of his coworker, Jeffrey Moeller, inside a Lowe’s store off Viewmont Drive.

Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle handed down the mandatory state sentence following Wasnetsky’s conviction on first-degree murder charges.

During the sentencing proceeding, defense counsel requested that the 37-year-old defendant be designated to a state correctional institution capable of managing advanced medical care, citing a progressive, debilitating neurological condition. Judge Moyle agreed to include the formal housing recommendation to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as part of the sentencing order.

The sentencing concludes the criminal prosecution stemming from the June 14, 2025 shooting, in which Wasnetsky fatally shot Moeller inside the home improvement store before contacting 911 to surrender to responding Scranton and Dickson City area police.