Pennsylvania First Responders Urge Drivers to Obey 'Move Over' Law

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SCRANTON, PA — As communities across Pennsylvania observe Crash Responder Safety Week, local emergency personnel and law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers of their legal and life-saving responsibility to obey the Commonwealth’s "Move Over" law.

Whether traveling along multi-lane interstates or navigating tight city blocks, motorists must take immediate action when approaching emergency scenes or when emergency vehicles are running with lights and sirens activated.

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge emphasized that public cooperation is essential to keeping firefighters, police officers, tow operators, and EMS crews safe as they work along busy travel corridors. Under Pennsylvania traffic law, whenever an emergency vehicle approaches with flashing emergency lights, motorists traveling in both directions must pull over safely to the right side of the road and come to a complete stop until the vehicle has passed.

Additionally, when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, tow trucks, or maintenance crews stopped along the shoulder with flashing lights, drivers are required to move over into an adjacent lane if safe to do so. If traffic or road conditions prevent merging over, motorists must significantly slow down to a speed of at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.