PA Health Department Confirms Sixth Measles Death

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HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that the state's measles outbreak has expanded to 1,467 confirmed cases across 45 counties, marking an increase of 34 cases since Monday's report.

Health officials also confirmed the Commonwealth’s sixth measles-associated death of 2026. The victim was an unvaccinated resident of Jefferson County who tested positive for the virus, representing the second measles-related death in that county this year.

According to state public health data, 283 patients have required hospitalization since the outbreak began. The Department of Health emphasized that less than 1% of all confirmed cases involve individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, regional caseloads now total 152 confirmed infections.

State health officials continue to urge unvaccinated residents to consult healthcare providers regarding the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Anyone who suspects they may have been exposed and develops symptoms—including high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, or a rash spreading from the head downward—is advised to contact their doctor or the state health helpline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH before entering a medical facility.